How did Fox News validate Donald Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” remarks about Charlottesville white nationalists without saying so? By obsessively focusing its reporting on the misdeeds of yesterday’s counter protesters to the “Unite the Right” white nationalists celebrating the anniversary of Charlottesville.

In the first clip below, Fox News anchor Eric Shawn interrupted correspondent Peter Doocy’s report from the Washington, D.C. protest to apologize to viewers for an antifa counter protester who gave the finger to Fox News. Then Shawn went on a gratuitous jag against antifa:

SHAWN: They, by the way, cover their faces as you can see. They all dress in black and they’ve got their helmets and they’re known to be violent in the past – not just against the white supremacists but also against the news media, you know, and others.

Shawn then asked Doocy if he has seen “that sort of thing” and Doocy said no. But, knowing which side his bread is buttered, Doocy added that there was a “strong smell of marijuana in the air.”

After a brief discussion about Doocy’s supposed attempts to talk to the white nationalists, we got correspondent Griff Jenkins with another group of counter protesters. He just happened to have positioned himself in front of an antifa banner that read, “It takes a bullet to bash a fash.” Jenkins reported that “it’s still peaceful,” but that it had “gotten a little more exciting.” Meaning that a few smoke bombs had been thrown. “There is an anti-police message as well,” Jenkins added.

Back in the studio, there was some criticism for Donald Trump with host Arthel Neville and guest Al Weaver, of the Weekly Standard. Neville suggested that Trump should be “consoler in chief” and address the country to unite it.

Then it was back to Shawn who told us that in Charlottesville it was mostly quiet “except for some reports of antifa protesters attacking the news media.” We heard from correspondent Doug McKelway that there had been “a little bit of violence here, not a lot.” But, of course, we got all the details of a scuffle between an antifa person and a cameraman (quickly broken up by police). McKelway also reported on an antifa rally followed by a march there that had not been permitted “but police let it go.”

Media Matters caught similar framing today. Jenkins reported that freedom of speech had been “peacefully exercised” while antifa “attempted to provoke law enforcement and block [white nationalist Jason] Kessler. At one point antifa firing a Roman candle at the police, as well as throwing rocks, water bottles, eggs and a smoke bomb, all of which we witnessed.” … It wasn't just directed at Kessler, there was a large anti-Trump version, or sentiment in that crowd and that's why you heard the main theme, chanting by counter-protestors was ‘no Trump, no KKK, no fascist, U.S.A.’"

Watch Fox focus on the “bad people” from the left below, from Fox’s August 12, 2018 coverage of the rally and from the August 13, 2018 America’s Newsroom.