The undocumented immigrant who shot and killed (pretty, white) Kate Steinle has been acquitted of murder. Unfortunately, the “rule of law” lovers on Fox seem to be having a hard time dealing with the jury’s verdict.

Tucker Carlson got his trademark "people of color get extra, undeserved privileges" meme going early in his Thursday night show. He likened the verdict to the O.J. Simpson trial and claimed the Steinle-murder trial had been “subverted by politics.” Yet Fox reporter Claudia Cowan gave no indication in her report that the trial had been politicized beyond the fact that defendant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate’s immigration status (he had been deported five times) had been kept out of the trial.

Rather than probe with a lawyer the legal issues that may or may not have warranted an acquittal of murder, Carlson chose hate-mongering immigrant-basher and high-school drop-out Mark Steyn to “analyze” the verdict. On Fox, “analysis” almost always means politicization and partisan divisiveness. In this case, it meant lots of suggestions that anyone not as anti-immigrant as these two were accomplices to the crime they “knew” Zarete should have been convicted of.

“That’s kind of the end of justice, isn’t it?” Carlson asked Steyn.

“I think it is a miscarriage of justice in the profoundest sense,” Steyn replied.

It wasn’t long before Steyn started hinting that the bigger criminals are supporters of sanctuary cities and the majority of Americans who don’t hate immigrants enough:

STEYN (shouting): Why are we importing and why is one political party, the entire bureaucracy and two-thirds of the remaining political party fetishizing and sentimentalizing immigrants who can’t speak the language, with a grade two education, and setting up competing jurisdictions in this country that protect them at the expense of American citizens? […] CARLSON: It all adds up to a picture of not just treating illegal immigrants as you would American citizens but giving them, in effect, better treatment, special privileges because they’re here illegally. It’s very hard to imagine that an American citizen in Zarate’s position would have been acquitted on all these charges.

Steyn later said that despite Bernie Sanders’ platform in 2016, Democrats will not “champion the American worker” in 2020.

I’m surprised Steyn didn’t suggest that Democrats would nominate Zarate for president in 2020.

Of course, Carlson and Steyn were not alone in the gnashing of teeth over a verdict they didn’t like. Perpetual sourpuss Michelle Malkin offered up a dose of her venom on the subject for Sean Hannity. But he also felt the need to add two more hatriots: Tomi Lahren and Dana Loesch, while haranguing Democrat Jessica Tarlov, for yet another session of sadz.

