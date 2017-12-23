Dr. David Samadi, part of the Fox News “Medical A-Team,” has been accused of charging more than 1,000 patients for surgeries that were actually performed by unsupervised residents.

The New York Post reported today that two lawsuits have been filed against Samadi alleging that while claiming to perform surgeries, which he billed for, he was actually in another operating room:

Samadi, the head of urology at Lenox Hill, went so far as to put the patients under general anesthesia rather than a milder sedative so they would be knocked out and not realize he wasn’t in the OR, the suits charge.

Samadi has other legal troubles, too, according to The Post:

The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan is probing Samadi’s billing practices, according to an e-mail sent by prosecutors to the Boston Globe. The state Department of Health is also investigating the doctor, according to the Globe, which reported on Samadi’s alleged double-booking earlier this year.

And that’s not all: “The Post reported that Samadi has claimed to be a professor at the Hofstra/Northwell School of Medicine although he is not.” My own search of Hofstra's medical school, now called the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, also found no listing for Samadi.

So how much fact checking has Fox News done of its own expert? Samadi’s bio on FoxNews.com, where he is still listed as a contributor as I write this, states that he is a “professor of urology at Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine.” Since I have a feeling Samadi's Fox bio will be removed soon, here’s a screen grab.

Watch Samadi hawk his services below, from the September 23, 2017 America’s News HQ.