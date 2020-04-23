Fox News’ Trace Gallagher was either shockingly ignorant or else was deliberately misleading viewers in a report about the “reopen” protesters that falsely painted them as a big, grass roots movement.

As The Washington Post reported in a deep dive, “The activism is often organic and the frustration deeply felt, but it is also being amplified, and in some cases coordinated, by longtime conservative activists, whose robust operations were initially set up with help from Republican megadonors.”

Perhaps more importantly, a large majority of Americans disagree. Most Americans worry stay-at-home orders will be lifted too soon.

To his credit, host Neil Cavuto expressed skepticism and concern about the protesters’ methods. But he, too, failed to mention either the astroturf or the public sentiment. Before throwing to Gallagher, Cavuto said, “What happens in these protests as has happened in Minneapolis, happened in Michigan, happened in Virginia, happened in North Carolina, is that sometimes that they miss their own mission here by doing the kind of things that prevent danger or health hazards themselves, that is congregating too close together.”

After Gallagher’s sympathetic report on the protests, Cavuto asked a good question: “Do a lot of these folks feel emboldened by the president who says that’s their right and liberate one city, one state after another, that he’s actually got their back?”

“They do,” Gallagher replied. “I mean, you talk to these people and they believe that this is their right to be able to go out and say enough is enough.” He concluded by explicitly painting the protests as grassroots and popular: “We find that people are willing to play by the rules and social distance, they know it’s the right thing to do. But when they believe that overreach is happening and governors are not listening to their demands to reopen the economy, that’s when you have this bubble up across the country.”

Cavuto closed the discussion by saying, “Great reporting as always.”

You can watch Fox’s “straight news” distort the truth on a matter of life and death below, from the April 20, 2020 Your World.