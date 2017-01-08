We’ve long noted the close relationship between Donald Trump and former Fox chief Roger Ailes. Now, Ailes’ replacement, Rupert Murdoch, seems to have replaced Ailes in that regard, too.

The announcement that Tucker Carlson, a Trump ally, would take Trump critic Megyn Kelly's prime time slot was one of the indications of just how much Murdoch wants to snuggle with Trump, Gabriel Sherman reports (emphasis added):

Carlson’s promotion is one sign of just how much Murdoch wants to appease Trump, Fox insiders say. Murdoch has been intent on forging a tight relationship with Trump since his victory, sources close to both men tell me. One longtime Murdoch confidante told me the two speak by phone at least three times per week. As I reported Tuesday, at Mar-a-Lago over the holidays Trump criticized Roger Ailes and lavished praise on Murdoch. And Murdoch has told Fox executives that Trump asked him to submit names for FCC commissioner. (A Trump spokesperson denied that.) Murdoch has allowed Sean Hannity to turn his 10 p.m. show into de facto infomercials for Trump. People close to Murdoch are surprised by how fast Fox has fallen into line with the Trump administration. This morning, Bill Kristol, a longtime Fox contributor, criticized Hannity’s fawning interview with Julian Assange. “I’m old enough to remember when Fox News was pro-American soldier not pro-anti-American leaker,” Kristol tweeted. During the GOP primary, Murdoch veered from neutral to openly hostile to Trump’s candidacy. One Murdoch associate told me that over the years Murdoch spoke of Trump as a buffoon. Murdoch was also turned off by Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric. But in the general election, Murdoch came around to backing Trump (after a détente brokered by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner). Now he seems intent on turning up Fox’s support to a new level.

Yes, Fox News has long acted as cheerleaders for Donald Trump. But there were pockets of criticism, albeit by conservatives. And yes, Shepard Smith blasted Trump just the other day. But will that kind of questioning be squelched going forward? We’ll have to wait and see.

