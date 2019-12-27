While Fox News pundits gushed over the stock market and a banner proclaimed “PRESIDENT TRUMP’S STOCK MARKET RALLY OUTPACING PAST PRESIDENTS,” a subsequent banner revealed far better S&P growth under President Barack Obama.

Host Charles Payne began by saying, “Folks, the S&P 500 is up more than 40% since President Trump took office and outpacing the 30% average for presidents in general for their first three years in office.” A graphic on the screen compared Trump’s S&P growth compared to the presidential average, from 1918-2019.

Predictably, host Charles Payne wasted no time trying to make partisan hay out of the chart. “Is the strong economy, the strong market at the wind of the president’s back as we head into 2020?” he “asked.”

As Payne spoke, a lower-third banner read, “PRESIDENT TRUMP’S STOCK MARKET RALLY OUTPACING PAST PRESIDENTS.”

But saying that Trump is "outpacing past presidents" suggests he's at the head of the pack when he's really only above average.

It's not hard to figure out why Fox's chart compared Trump to a 30-year average and not those of the recent past presidents: Trump’s 42.4% S&P growth was dwarfed by President Barack Obama’s 63.4% S&P growth at the same time in his presidency.

On-screen graphics showed President Bill Clinton’s growth at 41.2%, while George W. Bush saw a 15.2% drop.

Not shown by Fox nor mentioned by the host nor the three guests was the fact that Trump’s growth is well behind FDR’s and Eisenhower’s (148.7% and 72.4%, respectively)

Guest Gary Kaltbaum almost guaranteed a Trump re-election. He predicted “a landslide” against presidential candidates Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, Kaltbaum predicted only a bit less success for Trump against Joe Biden. “I think he wins handily because people care about their jobs, they care about their wealth, and they care about the future of the economy,” Kaltbaum crowed.

Watch Fox’s Christmas propaganda gift to Trump below, from the December 26, 2019 Your World.