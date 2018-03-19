This video juxtaposing Fox News’ reactions to Barack Obama’s support for talks with North Korea and Donald Trump’s is a must see. It may even be a must-see again.

Kudos to the folks at Now This for capturing Fox News’ hypocrisy so well - especially that of King Hypocrite Sean Hannity. You'll also see some of our other Fox "favorites," too: Steve Doocy, Sarah Palin, Monica Crowley and our old "pal," Kate Obenshain.

It’s the video I wish I had made. But thanks to the magic of the internet, we can all appreciate it below.