This video juxtaposing Fox News’ reactions to Barack Obama’s support for talks with North Korea and Donald Trump’s is a must see. It may even be a must-see again.
Kudos to the folks at Now This for capturing Fox News’ hypocrisy so well - especially that of King Hypocrite Sean Hannity. You'll also see some of our other Fox "favorites," too: Steve Doocy, Sarah Palin, Monica Crowley and our old "pal," Kate Obenshain.
It’s the video I wish I had made. But thanks to the magic of the internet, we can all appreciate it below.
Mike Porter commented 2018-03-19 13:45:06 -0400 · Flag
I like how when they show a TRump-favorable clip, there is Patriotic music in the background