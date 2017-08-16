Despite Fox’s best efforts to portray Trump’s Charlottesville remarks as Martin Luther King-like, the three Fox hosts and their two guests on yesterday’s The Specialists were withering in their criticism.

The clip below is from the August 15, 2017 The Fox News Specialists, the show that came on immediately after Your World, where MLK’s right-wing niece, Alveda King, ridiculously argued (again) that Trump had followed in her famous uncle’s footsteps. The two permanent hosts, Eboni Williams and Kat Timpf were especially scathing. Guest host Guy Benson did a lot of Trump defending but he, too, found plenty to criticize.

As for the two guests... well, see for yourself.

Sorry, Alveda!