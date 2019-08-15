Fox News’ Outnumbered hosts proved their allegiance to Israel and Donald Trump outweighed allegiance to the U.S. government or principles of democracy as they cheered Israel’s subservience to Trump’s demand that two of his scapegoats, Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, be barred from visiting Israel.

Although Trump had previously tweeted that Omar and Tlaib, along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley should “go back” to the countries they came from, now that Omar and Tlaib want to visit the Israeli-occupied West Bank where Tlaib’s family came from (she’s American born), Trump pressured Israel to prevent them from doing so.

Predictably, the conservatives on Fox News’ Outnumbered jumped to take Israel’s side over duly-elected members of the American government. They didn’t even mention how Trump has whipped up hatred against the women in what some saw as a prelude to the El Paso massacre.

Instead, the hosts acted as though Israel had acted on its own, purely on policy.

Charles Hurt, the show’s #OneLuckyGuy for the day, praised this morning’s Trump tweet calling the Congresswomen “a disgrace” and saying Israel would show “great weakness” to allow them to visit. Hurt found the tweet “so funny.”

“Israel has a right to determine who comes into their country, who doesn’t come into their country,” Hurt said, deliberately ignoring the Trump pressure. Nobody reminded him.

Cohost Leslie Marshall, the lone Democrat, opined that Israel would have shown strength allowing two such critics to visit. Also, she noted, “These are two elected American congresswomen.”

That didn’t count for anything with this Israel-first crowd. Cohost Melissa Francis interrupted to say, “Do you understand, though, that they want to treat Israeli citizens the way they are being treated in this instance?”

“That is wrong,” Marshall said. But she never had a chance to elaborate.

Instead, Francis made the inflammatory accusation, “They want to treat Israel the way that we look at Iran. Iran hangs people … there is a huge difference.”

Francis also said that Tlaib can go to visit her Palestinian family but not to a conference “where she’s going to organize with the BDS movement [a Palestinian group promoting boycott, divestment and sanctions of Israel] … Why would they let her in?”

Maybe for the same reason the U.S. allowed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in when he urged Congress to stand against President Barack Obama. It’s not as though Tlaib and Omar want to address the Knesset.

Cohost Katie Pavlich laughably claimed that Trump did not make the decision for Israel, thus ignoring how Israel had planned to allow the visit before Trump butted in. She blamed Omar for the ban. Pavlich said Israel was “set up and put in a bad situation by Ilhan Omar” because she introduced a BDS resolution to Congress. “They set this up so that if Israel let them in, they were violating their own policy and going against what, the standard that they hold for everybody else. Or they deny them and now they’re all making the argument they are not pro-Democratic, they are not pro-free speech, when this isn’t about free speech. This is about them supporting a movement that denies their ability to exist.”

“Oh, that’s an interesting [point],” cohost Harris Faulkner said appreciatively as Pavlich spoke.

Faulkner next drove the discussion to demonize all the Democrats. “So where is the Democratic Party going here?” she asked Marshall. It was little more than a pretext to work in more hate for Democrats (while loving Israel).

Marshall pointed out that no legislation has been put forth by the Congresswomen regarding BDS, that Democrats favor a two-state solution and oppose the “constant building of settlements” by Israel which "does not help the peace process.”

Nobody really cared what the Democratic Party stands for.Hurt used the moment to suggest that all Democrats are Iranian-like Israel haters. “The party has very much been hijacked by these four members and they’re driving the conversation,” he said.

“They’re not just driving the conversation,” Faulkner added. “They’re drowning it out.”

Watch yet another example of how nobody hates America more than Fox News and Donald Trump below, from the August 15 2019 Outnumbered.

CORRECTION: Charles Hurt was misidentified as Charlie Kirk. I apologize for the error.