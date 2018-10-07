Fox News’ Todd Starnes, who seems to consider himself a pipeline for Christian thought (minus the love, compassion and tolerance), apparently doesn’t think much of turning the other cheek, either, judging from his tweet about protesters exercising their First Amendment rights by protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

This is what Starnes tweeted yesterday:

.@FoxNews presenter has some thoughts on how to treat women protesting Kavanaugh vote pic.twitter.com/XJMLDqWLV3 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 6, 2018

This would be disgusting from anyone, especially a supposed news host. But Starnes holds himself up as some kind of standard bearer for (homophobic) Christianity. This is the guy who suggested that record-breaking floods in Washington, D.C. were in response to the Supreme Court ruling in favor of gay marriage; who opined that same-sex marriage would lead to man-dog marriage; and who warned, “If you thought the cultural purge over the Confederate flag was breathtaking – wait until you see what LGBT activists do with Christians."

Who would Jesus want to taser, handcuff and drag, Mr. Starnes?

(Starnes image via screen grab)

(H/T Richard W.)