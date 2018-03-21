What a coincidence that as Donald Trump is talking about how he wants a “phase two” of tax cuts, so does Fox News.

On the Cavuto Live show Saturday, guest host Dagen McDowell led off her push for – er, discussion about - tax cuts with footage of apparently middle-class Americans raving about them. Somehow, she “forgot” to mention that other than the high earners, most people haven’t noticed any extra money in their paychecks.

Predictably, the first two panelists McDowell turned to were supporters. “Now is the time if you’re going to do this, to do this,” John Layfield said. “The deficits that we’re experiencing right now have nothing to do with these tax cuts … These deficits have to do with reckless politicians spending money like they’re drunken sailors. The tax cuts need to be made permanent, that’s a separate issue.”

Gary B. Smith “totally” agreed. “In fact, I think taxes should be even lower for a variety of reasons,” he said. “The government spends the money ineffectively, and it needs to go on a diet.”

Democrat Chuck Rocha seemed to be on board, too. He said, “We should make individual taxes lower for people. … We should make the individuals permanent.”

McDowell added her own support: “When you don’t know how to cut spending or at least rein it in in some way, then you’re your own worst enemy.”

Erin McPike was the lone voice of dissent. “There’s not a chance that this is going to happen this year, to throw some cold water all over it,” she said. She called the push, “just an election year gambit.”

“You have 90% of people who are going to see higher paychecks this year,” McDowell added. She failed to mention that 40% of those getting an increase will get $16.50 more in their bimonthly paychecks – or less.

“By many indicators, this is an economy that’s gaining steam, and we can thank in part those tax cuts,” McDowell cheered.

Actually, Trump has not done as much for the economy as he and his sycophants claim. Furthermore, as Bloomberg reported, last month’s budget deficit was the highest in six years. That has prompted concerns among “some economists that Republican tax cuts enacted this year could increase the U.S. government debt load, which has surpassed $20 trillion.” Also, according to Bloomberg, federal revenue is expected to further drop “by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, while a $300 billion spending deal reached by Congress in February could push the deficit higher.”

None of that was mentioned by the panel.

Watch the propaganda below, from the March 17, 2018 Cavuto Live (with apologies for the video quality).