Despite polling that shows Americans overwhelmingly blame Donald Trump and the Republicans for any government shutdown that may occur tonight, Fox News has adopted the same language as its Dear Leader in a desperate effort to blame Democrats instead.

Today, a Washington Post-ABC News poll found that Americans blame Trump and Republicans for a potential government shutdown – by a whopping 20-point margin.

So, naturally Fox sprang into action… in concert with its BFFs in the White House. This morning, Bloomberg reported, “The White House is planning to blame Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat” for a government shutdown.

Not long after, these two news alerts arrived on my phone, about a minute apart.

Here’s a screen grab from the top of FoxNews.com, taken just before I wrote this:

A closer look at the posts going with that report reveals that not one of them shows the results of the polling: