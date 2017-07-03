Dear Chris Christie: It looks like you have officially lost Fox News. The rest of us get to have some fun at your expense.

As Fox anchor Leland Vittert noted at the beginning of two segments devoted to Christie’s trip to a beach closed to everyone else in the state, a budget deadlock between the New Jersey state legislature and Governor Christie has kept all the state parks and beaches closed over the July 4th holiday weekend.

“So, you can imagine folks were not that happy to learn the governor and his family had spent the day at one closed beach all by themselves,” Vittert said in his introduction.

Vittert noted that “when questioned,” Christie said, “I didn’t get any sun today,”

“So, remember the governor said he didn’t get any sun and then this photo came up, showing Christie and his family on that empty beach,” Vittert added.

We saw a photo of Christie and his family hanging out at the beach. The photo is also in this tweet, below. Christie is in the dark shirt, dark shorts and a baseball cap.

The image of a grotesque Chris Christie sunning himself on an empty state beach he closed is an evocative metaphor for our era of politics pic.twitter.com/TCZbXn17nx — Dan "TBONE" O'Sulliv (@Bro_Pair) July 2, 2017

In separate discussions with two different people on the subject, Vittert continued pounding Christie. “You have to agree that the optics are terrible,” he chided the first guest, Christie’s press secretary, Brian Murray. “I think anyone would agree by looking at that picture that he got some sun. Come on!”

Vittert also noted, with a large graphic, that Christie has a dismal approval rating of only 15%.

Believe me, a Fox News anchor doesn’t just happen to talk about a Republican, this way, especially not a prominent Republican governor, without the approval, if not at the direction of management.

But we don’t need to puzzle over why Fox is going after Christie. We can just enjoy GOP TV giving him the kind of treatment usually reserved for Democrats below, from the July 3, 2017 Happening Now.