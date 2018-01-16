Despite some obvious health issues, Fox News gushed over Donald Trump’s medical report as though he were some magnificent physical specimen not normally seen walking the earth.

Yes, Trump was declared to be in “excellent” health and that’s a good thing. But he is also very overweight – quite possibly to the point of obesity – and does not exercise or eat well. And, while he passed a cognitive test, none of that indicates whether he is psychologically fit or otherwise suitable for the job.

But here’s how Fox News host Neil Cavuto described the situation after Trump’s doctor held a press conference today.

CAVUTO: We just witnessed something incredible. The president of the United States is in excellent health. He’s 71 years old, he eats, I’m told, and his doctors seem to confirm, nothing but a lot of fast food and he’s fit as a fiddle. They even did a cognitive test at the president’s behest, and he’s just fine, thank you. So this man that’s berated in that room is in better shape than most people in that room. … Amazing, just amazing.

White House correspondent John Roberts joined the show and the gushing.

ROBERTS: The president weighs 239 pounds, he has a BMI of about 29.9, that was my calculation, and his LDL’s a little problematic at 143, but everything else that Dr. Jackson was going into really, to me, Neil was a big finger in the eye by the president to everybody who has said that he could be out of shape, that he doesn’t have the physical stamina, rather, to do this job, that he doesn’t have the mental stability to do the job. … I wish I had the president’s cardiac health.

Meanwhile, nobody needs a doctor to know that Trump is not fit for his job. Whether it’s his unpresidential tweeting, his ignorance, his compulsive lying, his childishness, his lack of interest in the job or his numerous absences, the evidence is as glaring as his hair color.

