When it comes to school shootings, Fox News doesn’t want anyone holding guns responsible. But after a few middle school kids in Florida got (not seriously) sick from marijuana edibles, Fox & Friends engaged in a bout of reefer madness.

After the 2015 shooting at a community college in Umpqua, Oregon that left 10 people dead, including the shooter, and eight others injured, then Fox & Friends cohost Tucker Carlson argued, “”When there’s a drunk driving accident, you don’t ban cars, you try to prevent drunk people from driving them. The idea that taking guns away from the law abiding will make us safer is insane and childish.” After the horrific Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting in Parkland, Florida last winter, Fox & Friends was disturbed that a pro-gun talk had been moved off campus. The 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas prompted the show to promote more armed churchgoers.

But when five children were hospitalized with no long-term injury or illness expected, after over-indulging in marijuana gummies? The Curvy Couch Crew wanted a crackdown on pot! And sounding like geezers from the Nixon era, they falsely argued that it’s a gateway and addictive drug.

“This is a warning signal!” cohost Brian Kilmeade said, as he fretted over the growing number of states legalizing marijuana.

“Are you seeing more of this,” cohost Ainsley Earhardt asked guest Grady Judd, Florida’s Polk County sheriff, meaning are more kids “getting their hands on drugs?”

Judd didn’t quite answer the question other than to say, “Exactly,” and that the middle school kids had “devoured” the gummies. He complained, perhaps rightly, that the edibles were packaged to appeal to children.

But that wasn’t enough hysteria for Fox & Friends. “THC is addicting,” Kilmeade falsely claimed. “I know so many people, they say they were told one thing, and then they get addicted to it. And that’s an addicting substance. There is a price to pay for pot.”

Judd did not concur with the addiction claim but he suggested it was valid nonetheless: “There absolutely is a price to pay for pot,” he said. “It’s ruining families and killing people every day across the United States, and we stand here in denial thinking that it’s not a gateway drug to drugs that’s killing people.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt now played a narcotics expert on TV. “Yeah, you don’t start on cocaine. You probably start with marijuana and it leads to other things, right?”

“That’s absolutely right,” Judd dubiously claimed. Then he went on to suggest that marijuana not only goes hand in hand with meth amphetamine abuse but murder and suicide, as well. “If someone’s in possession of meth, you’re in possession of marijuana because it kind of cuts the edge of the meth. And then they use the marijuana and the meth, and they go out and kill themselves, or overdose, or kill someone else,” Polk added.

Watch Fox prove they’d rather you get shot dead than temporarily too high on pot below, from the December 3, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Crooks and Liars. Besides the obvious ridiculousness of this segment, C&L pointed out that it makes quite a nice distraction from Trump Russia!