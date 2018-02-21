During a Special Report panel about gun control in the wake of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, panelist Charles Hurt gushed over the glory of guns.

HURT: One of the things I think a lot of people miss about what people love about guns, they love the brilliant mechanic ingenuity that goes into them. They are very, you know, they are very complex, beautiful, graceful machines, and that’s how the bump stock came around.”

Panelist Charles Lane rejected that.

LANE: I think what that guy in Las Vegas loved about it was how it enabled him to kill 58 people, and I think that we’re now reaching the point - I think what may be changing within the Democratic party, too, is that this is really just - there’s a level of outrage now. These slaughters and these massacres if nothing else, this is a national embarrassment. … The beauty of the gun and the Second Amendment right is starting to lose its hold a little bit at the margins.

Watch it below, from the February 20, 2018 Special Report, via Media Matters.