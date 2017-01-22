As the anti-Trump Women's March in Washington eclipsed Donald Trump's relatively sparsely-attended inauguration, Fox News seemed intent on covering it as little as possible.

According to the Women's March website, the march began with a rally at 10:00 AM ET, followed by the march at 1:15 PM. But whle CNN and MSNBC covered the star-studded rally, Fox News spent that time covering Trump's attendance at the inaugural prayer service and then talking about his attendance at the inaugural prayer service.

At 10:10 AM, Fox awaited Trump's arrival for the prayer service.

At 10:26, Fox was still waiting for the prayer service.

By 10:40, the prayer service had begun.

At 11:25, Fox was still covering the prayer service.

At 11:38, we saw Trump leaving the prayer service.

By 11:42, the prayer service was over and Trump was gone. But instead of covering the rally, Fox was now talking about the prayer service.

Next, Fox discussed Trump's agenda with newly-minted Fox News contributor and white nationalist, Nigel Farage.

At 11:56, Fox was talking about Trump and pretending to care about unity with Alveda King:

At 12:01, you can see that CNN was already in the midst of its coverage of the marches in the U.S. and around the world:

So was MSNBC:

But Fox was recapping Trump at the prayer service:

Fox did get around to covering the march. But probably only because the network knew it had to.

Meanwhile, after Sean Spicer accused the media of understating Donald Trump's inaugural crowd size, Twitter has been on fire proving him wrong. Here's one photo comparing the crowd for his inauguration to Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration:

Keep retweeting this, people. Dear Leader has banned the National Park Agency, the ones who orig. tweeted it, from tweeting: pic.twitter.com/1hbuShma9Z — Misgivings (@lacunalingua) January 21, 2017

And CNN put together a gif comparing Trump's inauguration to the Women's March. Guess which one had the bigger crowd?