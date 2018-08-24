Today, Sen. John McCain’s family released a statement that he has decided to discontinue treatment for his brain cancer. It’s “a sign that the Republican war hero is most likely entering his final days,” The New York Times reported. But over on FoxNews.com, the readers are ghoulishly delighted.

A FoxNews.com article noted supportive comments from Arizona’s Governor Doug Ducey and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The article did not mention Trump and his aides’ repeated, hideous attacks on McCain (which were often aided and abetted by Fox).

Instead, the article suggested that McCain is the one responsible for the ill will and that Trump has only responded in silence:

McCain, who has repeatedly been at odds with President Trump and criticized his rhetoric and leadership, said this year that he doesn’t want the president to attend his funeral, and prefers that Vice President Pence be there instead.

Last week, Trump signed a $716 billion defense policy bill, titled “John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019,” though did not mention the senator.

So it’s no big surprise that Fox News readers would react with goony maliciousness. Our reader Andrew, who monitors FoxNews.com so we don’t have to, brought these to our attention. Note the “likes,” too:

