The “Fox News Specialists” show hosted a four-person discussion on the very dangerous situation with North Korea yesterday without a single real specialist. And yet, cohost Eboni Williams, a former criminal attorney, spouted off a demand that it’s time to be more warlike with North Korea and China.

The name of the show is an insult. Rarely, if ever, is there a expert on the subject being discussed. The only specialty that Fox seems to care about is politics.

In that vein, yesterday’s guests for what should have been a serious and informative discussion on North Korea’s ballistic missile test on July 4th included Evan Siegfried. His website says he's a “political strategist.” He says he once “served in the United Nations" but doesn’t say in what capacity. I have to believe it had nothing to do with shaping foreign policy.

The other so-called specialist guest was Alyona Minkovski. Her website says she's an “independent journalist currently writing political commentary.” It also says she hosted a show that appeared on the Russian television network, RT, and she is the Russian-born daughter of a Russian legislator. Make of those latter facts what you will but she is clearly not someone most people would turn to for insight into North Korea.

Minkovski disagreed with Siegfried that more sanctions are what’s needed now. “Sanctions just don’t have a good track record,” she said. “So they’re not really a viable solution.” She recommended “just having a dialogue.” And, she happened to be referring to Russia and China. The Russians, she said, “are a very stubborn country and so the more that you try to clamp down, the more that they are chided by the international community, the more resistant and stubborn they will be.” She recommended making Russia and China “feel like they’re partners who are needed.” A convenient message just in case Fox News fan Donald Trump was watching, two days before his big meeting with Vladimir Putin, eh?

Cohost Eric Bolling, whose Fox News bio describes him as a business person and former baseball player, suggested that China would not be of help. “Does Trump have to try something other than bringing China to the table?” he asked cohost Kat Timpf. And, yup, she’s another one with no foreign policy or national security experience.

Timpf said she doesn’t know why China is “not being more concerned” about the situation given that a confrontation between the U.S. and North Korea would be a “nightmare.” But not curious enough to bring in someone who might be able to tell her, apparently.

Next, cohost and faux liberal Eboni Williams weighed in. Fox News describes her as a former journalist, talk radio host and criminal attorney. But she spoke like she thought she should be a national security adviser to Trump. And she didn’t just leave her advice at North Korea but threw in her unqualified advice on Iran, too:

WILLIAMS: I don’t think anybody thinks it’s going to get [to World War III], Eric. I think that’s the problem, that people have seen president – you gave us a beautiful laundry list of presidents who have really not – completely failed, been completely inefficient. […] I think sanctions make us feel good. That’s the problem I have with the Iran deal. There’s no way to really enforce them, therefore they become completely ineffective. And I will tell you, Eric, I believe President Trump talked very tough on China as a candidate. I think it’s time for the tough to follow through.

Later, after Bolling suggested we spend “a couple hundred billion” on cyber attacks against Korea, Williams had more advice.

WILLIAMS: To me, the options are getting more and more limited with each passing year, right? … I’m open and willing to any and everything because containment doesn’t work, the sanctions haven’t worked and by golly if it’s cyber, then let’s do that.

The situation with North Korea is precarious. It’s beyond irresponsible for Fox to host four amateurs on the subject, call them “specialists” and let them spout off as though they’re the real thing.

Watch the deception below, from the July 5, 2017 "The Fox News Specialists."