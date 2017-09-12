Think Fox would do this for a Democratic president's grandchild? We review the evidence.

On June 18, 2016, Hillary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, gave birth to Aidan Mezvinsky. I did a search of Fox News Tweets starting on June 17, 2016 and nothing came up about Aidan's birth. I did a Google search of "@foxnews chelsea clinton aidan," with a date range of June 17-June 25, 2016. All I found was an article on FoxNews.com - which managed to work in the birth of a previous Trump grandchild.

Of course, there's an article on FoxNews.com about the latest Trump. Here are some excerpts:

There's a new member of the Trump family. President Trump's son, Eric Trump, and his wife Lara welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. The new father announced the birth of his son on Twitter with a sweet photo of the newborn. [...] Trump's daughter, Ivanka, also tweeted a sweet message on the new parents.

That article was written by Fox News staff.

When Chelsea gave birth, Fox merely reprinted a far more sterile AP report. Needless to say, the word "sweet" did not appear:

Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton is a grandmother twice over. [...} Chelsea Clinton announced Saturday that she has given birth to her second child, son Aidan. [...] Aidan is the second baby to be born to the child of a presidential candidate this year. In March, presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka gave birth to her third child, son Theodore James.

Of course, Clinton was not in the White House when her grandson was born. But I think we can surmise Fox would not be Tweeting congratulations even if she were.

(H/T NewsHound Richard)