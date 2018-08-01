In an effort to frighten its white viewers into thinking a Mexican immigrant is on his or her way to kill them, Fox News “reported” this morning that a surge in the murder rate in Mexico is now “spilling across the border into Baja California.”

Somebody needs to give Fox & Friends First cohost Todd Piro a geography lesson about his own country. Baja California is in Mexico, not the U.S.

Watch Piro excitedly report a "Fox News Alert" about “blood in the streets” in Mexico, with the clear implication that the same is about to happen here below, from the August 1, 2018 Fox & Friends First, via Media Matters.