Today, the Congressional Budget Office predicted that 22 million Americans will lose health insurance under the Senate Trumpcare bill. But for some reason, Fox doesn't want to say much about it.

The screen grabs below tell the story. The Five were obviously more concerned with Dear Leader Donald Trump's political win than the fact that 22 million people stand to lose health insurance. This was the top story for the show:





Eight minutes later, they were still ignoring how Republicans are foisting death on thousands, if not millions, of Americans:

Next up? The Russia story Fox usually wants to avoid. But now that Fox has found a way to blame Obama, well, it's a different matter:

FoxNews.com hid the story on its homepage around this same time. You can't see it in the top half of the homepage:

Here it is, buried in small type and with a headline saying the bill lowers the defecit!

Unlike Fox, CNN thought the prospect of 22 million Americans losing their health insurance is a big deal:





So did MSNBC:

The Five did get around to talking about the bill... about halfway through the show: