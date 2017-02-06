In Fox News’ never-ending effort to smear, demean and denigrate those Americans who dare to express an opinion different from its own Trump boosterism, host Eric Bolling used his “business” show over the weekend to viciously mock House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. Just like Donald Trump did.

As Bolling showed in a clip, Pelosi led a group of protesters on the steps of the Supreme Court last week. Protesting Trump’s Muslim immigration ban, Pelosi attempted to lead the group in the protest song, “This Land Is Your Land.” But a faulty microphone hampered the effort. After Trump jeered at her malfunctioning mic as “a mess,” Fox News jumped in to echo him:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sounded like a spokeswoman for an old Verizon ad campaign. “Can you hear?” she continuously said to the crowds gathered Monday night on the steps of the Supreme Court.

Also last week, Schumer choked up during a press conference where he condemned the ban. Schumer has relatives who died in the Holocaust. But Trump accused Schumer of crying “fake tears,” then sneered, “I’m going to ask him who is his acting coach.”

Apparently, Bolling thought that gratuitous mean-spiritedness was so funny he copied it. He closed Saturday’s Cashin’ In, supposedly a business show, by “suggesting” that Pelosi and Schumer receive Oscar nominations for their “very powerful performances.”

Bolling “nominated” Pelosi for “best supporting actress in a musical.” Of course, he played a clip of her singing “This Land Is Your Land.” He added contemptuously, “Unfortunately, we can’t unhear that.”

Bolling continued by “nominating" Schumer for “best performance by an actor in a drama.”

But Bolling wasn’t done with his malicious humor:

BOLLING: Powerful, emotional. Look out Denzel, Ryan and Ben Affleck’s brother. He actually looked like he was about to cry. Great acting, Chuck. I’m sure you dug deep for that motivation … They remind me of that guy in high school when the pretty girl who liked him for a week and then didn’t like him anymore. He made a fool out of himself trying to get her back. That’s where the Dems are right now. That high school guy crying, singing and saying crazy things to get the girl back. I got news for you Dems, she ain’t coming back and you’ve got four years to think about her, hopefully eight. So get off your knees, liberals, you look ridiculous.

But what Bolling and his Trumpster pals are undoubtedly not laughing about are the serious problems Trump is having. As the Washington Post reported, his approval ratings are historically low and his already-weak base is growing weaker. Plus, Trump’s fellow Republicans are distancing themselves from his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s murders by suggesting the U.S. does the same thing, they’re revolting over a border wall, and they’re backing off from an immediate Obamacare repeal. That’s not counting the legal troubles surrounding Trump’s Muslim immigration ban.

So it’s quite possible Democrats and liberals will have the last laugh.

Meanwhile, watch the sore winner below, from the February 4, 2017 Cashin’ In.