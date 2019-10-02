In a discussion about the revelation that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the July 25th call between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Fox News Democrat Capri Cafaro took time out to declare that her party has no “credibility” on impeachment.

Cafaro interrupted the discussion about Pompeo’s behavior to attack Democrats. She actually sounded more supportive of Pompeo than Democrats. She mildly criticized Pompeo's cagey comments on ABC’s This Week about the now-infamous Ukraine call but she also agreed with cohost David Asman that Pompeo’s caginess was probably due to professional caution acquired from his years in the CIA and not, say, hiding what he knows.

CAFARO: Secretary Pompeo came from the CIA. I think that you’re right, that probably informs his decision making. where he may not be as forthcoming because he has certain sensitivities to sensitive information. But … I think we need to be very careful about this sort of thing because we talk about draining the swamp and everybody’s dancing around everything.

Cafaro also said Pompeo’s caginess is “at least perceived as swampy behavior” and that “dancing around it when you know for a fact that you were on that call, I think sends the wrong message.”

You’d have to be either a dunce or a Republican stooge to believe that Pompeo was merely being cautious on This Week. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump appropriately described Pompeo’s appearance as “a master class in misleading the public using facts.”

But really, it’s not about messaging. It’s about what else does Pompeo know and what has he been involved in, especially since Rudy Giuliani has been pointing fingers at him.

Rather than bring up any of that, Cafaro pivoted to attacking Democrats, even as she claimed there are “very important, very serious allegations” about Trump and Ukraine.

CAFARO: If I can make just one more quick point about my Democrats because I think what we are looking at now I think is very important, very serious matters but what we have done up to this point, for the last three years, by being hair on fire - not me but other Democrats, hair on fire, impeachment people - is that now that there is a serious allegation that I think warrants investigation, nobody believes us and we don’t have any more credibility.

In fact, there has been a big uptick in support for impeachment since the Ukraine scandal broke. But, predictably, nobody contradicted Cafaro’s gratuitous denunciation.

Watch Cafaro’s fecklessness below, from the October 2, 2019 Outnumbered.