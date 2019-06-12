Fox News “Democrat” Capri Cafaro outdid herself with Republican talking points on the Outnumbered show today as she nearly jumped up and down with excitement telling her cohosts and the Trumpers at home how wrong her supposed party is to further investigate Trump’s very disturbing behavior with Russia.

Whether or not you think impeachment is a good idea, it’s hard to think that anyone who does not consider loyalty to Donald Trump more important than principles doesn’t see why it’s merited. But Cafaro seemed more interested in playing the “I’m a reasonable Democrat eager to criticize my party” (which Fox loves) than in advocating on behalf of those whom she was presumably there to represent.

It started with guest Andrew McCarthy criticizing Democrats for striking a deal to receive documents that were part of the Mueller report evidence:

MCCARTHY: There’s no reason to think that Mueller left anything on the cutting room floor that was at all damaging, whether you’re talking about collusion or obstruction. The chance that they’re going to find anything that’s damaging in the underlying documents I think is remote. I actually think what we’re beginning to see is that there’s more chance that when you look at the underlying documents, there may be exculpatory information in there that wasn’t included in the report that’s suddenly starting to come out.

[…]

I think they’re in a quandary because their base, the Democrats’ base, badly wants to impeach the president, even if they can’t remove him in the Senate, they would like to have that notch on the belt.

[…]

And then there’s the other two-thirds of the country that’s had it with all this. They don’t want to hear about impeachment. They don’t want to hear any more about Russia. That doesn’t mean they’re in love with Trump. You know, some of them are but it means that, you know, people in good faith sat back and said let’s see what Mueller has. It turned out that he didn’t have anything that was much more than what we already knew and people want to move on from it

Cafaro interrupted. Not to point out that a large majority of Democrats want Congress to keep investigating; not to point out that there was much that was very damning in the Mueller report that should not be shrugged off; not to point out that former Attorney General Eric Holder sees the Mueller report as an impeachment referral; not to point out that investigation of the Trump team and Russia is still ongoing; not to point out that there are at least 29 other investigations related to Trump. No “Democrat” Cafaro could not contain herself to point out that she is so “done” with Russia. Or, to put it another way, how much she is on board with Fox News Trumpery:

CAFARO: Can I just jump in here real quick as a Democrat that I think belongs in that two-thirds that you’re describing? That I’m over it.

I have investigation fatigue. I’m not a huge fan of Donald Trump but, you know, I’ve had it up to here with all of this back and forth and I’ll tell you. You know, I’m from Ohio, I was just home all last week. People are not necessarily talking about this. [They’re talking about] anything but this. I mean, graduations. They care about so many more things.

We’re used to seeing Cafaro side with Trump on Fox News, but suggesting Democrats should move on from Trump’s corruption and criminality takes the cake.

Watch Cafaro dismiss the rule of law and the Constitution below, from the June 11, 2019 Outnumbered.