“Democrat” Capri Cafaro sank to new lows by helping to discredit Kavanaugh-accuser Christine Blasey Ford without noting the discreditable behavior of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. She also went out of her way to scold Democrats for their “toxic” behavior.

On Fox’s Outnumbered show today, Cafaro was supposedly representing Democrats on a five-person panel with four conservatives. Sadly, she once again seemed more interested in proving how much she was willing to help validate Fox agitprop than in advocating for Democratic causes.

In the first clip below, Cafaro responded to cohost Lisa Boothe’s disingenuous claim to care about truth in the confirmation controversy over Kavanaugh. Yet, Boothe deployed half-baked facts to attack Ford, who testified Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were teenagers.

BOOTHE: You know what I wish was contagious? Truth. And that is the thing that has been absent from this entire conversation, is everyone is basing the way they feel about this conversation on emotion as opposed to facts and evidence and the truth. And the problem, if you actually examine Christine Ford’s story, President Trump was right. She doesn’t remember anything and the story that she has given contradicts things she has previously said. I said this yesterday: Her polygraph letter alone has two different versions of how many people were there. Her entire story and motivation, allegedly, for her and her husband to go to this couples counseling ended up being a farce. She said that she needed a second door in her house because of the trauma she faced. We find out through investigative reporting weeks later, because there was none done at the initial part of the story, that the door was a business decision to rent out for second rooms to rent out to renters in a marriage counseling business. And the problem is, she’s been unquestioned this entire time which is dangerous.

There’s a lot wrong with what Boothe just said, especially given her claim to be a truth lover. 1) We don’t know the full story, i.e. truth, about Ford’s door. She could have had multiple reasons for wanting it, she could have compromised with her husband on the use for the second front door and it could allow a second exit from Ford’s part of the house. 2) A complete FBI investigation, one that would have interviewed Ford (which the one that just concluded did not) could have gotten to the bottom of the information Boothe now claimed is “dangerous” not to have. 3) Boothe’s claim that Trump was “right” when he mocked Ford overlooked the falsehoods he told while attacking her.

But whatever you think of Ford (who is not the only accuser), Kavanaugh is the one applying for the job of a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court and we know for sure that he has lied multiple times – and under oath. Yet Boothe didn't say anything about that.

Yet Cafaro did not challenge a word of Boothe’s baloney. Instead, Cafaro helped validate it by “asking” about Ford, “Do you think that she’s been played by the Democrats? I mean … she has been a willing partner.”

Earlier in the show, Cafaro jumped at the opportunity to give Democrats a tongue lashing over their supposedly “unprofessional” and “toxic” behavior while describing Donald Trump as merely “flamboyant.” It’s no wonder that Fox News liked her comments so much, they posted the clip online.

CAFARO: We need to grow up. … I’m very disappointed in my own party. We’ve gotten away from issues, we have sensationalized everything, we have created this – we’ve gone further into a toxic environment, we’ve forgotten what Michelle Obama has said … when they go low, we go high. We’ve totally forgotten about that, not that she was an elected official but, you know, people point to that and people say, well, you know, we don’t like Donald Trump because he’s flamboyant and, you he you know says things that are disagreeable. Well, guess what? It’s also disagreeable and absolutely unprofessional showing up and stalking Ted Cruz at a restaurant. I mean, come on, people! We need to do something else!

You know what else is absolutely unprofessional? Trashing Democrats while pretending to be their voice on Fox News. Don’t get me wrong: I have nothing against anyone criticizing Democrats or even questioning the veracity of Christine Blasey Ford’s story, per se. But the only reason for doing so on Fox News is either because you’re too foolishly naïve to understand how you’re helping promote Republican propaganda or you don’t care because you’re more interested in getting additional Fox airtime.

Watch Cafaro’s disgraceful brand of punditry below, from the October 4, 2018 Outnumbered.