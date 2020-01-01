It seems like wishful thinking for Fox News to portray Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign as effectively done for at this point. But that was the message from one of the network’s favorite Democrats – who just happens to be working for another candidate.

It’s true that Warren’s poll numbers and fundraising have taken a dip but she’s still a frontrunner nationally and in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

But leave it to Fox News “Democrat” Doug Schoen to predict doom. Oh, and it turns out Schoen is working for the Bloomberg campaign.

Although he said Warren’s campaign is “salvageable and never say never,” Schoen also announced that Warren’s campaign is in “pretty dire shape” and that her recent faltering will be “very, very difficult” and “perhaps impossible” to recover from.

Birther host Heather Childers broke into a wide grin after Schoen spoke. Then she asked the Republican guest, Brad Blakeman, for his thoughts. But not even he went as far as Schoen’s prediction.

BLAKEMAN: I think she’s a weak candidate going into the first primaries and caucuses we're gonna see in the next few weeks. She's going in weakened by campaign cash - always follow the money. Not only is she losing in the polls with the people but they’re not sending her the kind of money she needs in order to feed her campaign machine and that means, as Doug knows, boots on the ground, offices, campaign offices, volunteers, people making telephone calls.

Now, she has a plan for everything? And I think voters are – it’s sinking in. $20 trillion in her programs with no way to pay for it is even scaring the most liberal of Democrats.

Watch Fox News try to bury Warren while she’s still alive and kicking below, from the January 1, 2020 America’s Newsroom.