Fox News has long been chomping at the bit for military action against North Korea. But the network’s bellicosity is especially dangerous given that it has so much influence on Donald Trump.

Media Matters put together a mashup video of Fox’s war mongering. Of the 10, out of 11, talking heads I was able to identify cheerleading for war in the video, at least half never served in the military: John Bolton, Sean Hannity, Ainsley Earhardt, Charles Gasparino and Trent Franks never spent one minute in uniform. Sebastian Gorka appears to have served in the British Army but, as a lengthy investigation by Jezebel’s Anna Merlan noted, he has “given several different versions of precisely what his military service entailed” and she was unable to find “a single source to independently verify Gorka’s service history.” Whatever his service was (assuming it was), it seems to have been in intelligence, not combat.

Watch the parade of chickenhawks below, via Media Matters.