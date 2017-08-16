The vile and disgusting comments made by FoxNews.com readers on an article about Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer leaves no doubt, in case you had any, which cable network is #1 with the alt-right. Oh, and they salivate over more killings.

The article, called, “Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer: Who was she?” seems like a sincere effort to respect the life and death of the young woman mowed down when a car plowed into a crowd protesting the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville Saturday.

Heyer’s memorial service was today. So you’d think that at least for one day, Fox News readers would show some respect. But no.

The article ends:

Marissa Blair, a friend of Heyer’s who was at the rally with her, told the New York Times that she had “such a sweet soul” and “didn’t deserve to die.” “I’ve never had a close friend like this be murdered,” Blair said. “We thought, ‘What would Heather do?’ Heather would go harder. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to preach love. We’re going to preach equality, and Heather’s death won’t be in vain.”

Apparently, the Fox News readers decided Heyer’s death was grounds for more hate and bigotry. Here is a sample of the jaw-dropping cruelty:

Watch Heather’s mom, Susan Bro, eulogize her daughter today below, via Fox News. It was carried live.

