Trump lickspittles Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham just can’t let Shepard Smith’s suggestion that they are not real journalists go unanswered.

In a Time interview published yesterday, Shepard Smith took some digs at Fox News' propaganda (my emphases added):

“I get it,” he says, “that some of our opinion programming is there strictly to be entertaining. I get that. I don’t work there. I wouldn’t work there. I don’t want to sit around and yell at each other and talk about your philosophy and my philosophy. That sounds horrible to me.”

[…]

“I know that [Trump] watches Fox & Friends in the morning, because he often tweets about it. But those aren’t the things I concern myself with. I try to find out what’s happening, as opposed to just listening to what they’re saying.”

Smith didn’t even mention Hannity or Ingraham in any of his quotes, though the interviewer did:

In 2013, [Smith’s] evening show was cancelled. “There used to be a thought that, hey, we need a nightly newscast later in the day,” says [president of news, Jay] Wallace. “Those patterns have changed, just with the way we consume media.” Now Fox’s night-time slate is dominated by opinion—the fire-breathing sort practiced by Tucker Carlson at eight, Sean Hannity at nine, and Laura Ingraham at ten.

Their coexistence with Smith is increasingly uneasy. In November 2017, Smith briskly and effectively debunked the “Uranium One” conspiracy theory, a particular bugbear of Hannity’s.

Thin-skinned Sean Hannity called Smith “clueless” for not recognizing Hannity’s awesome journalistic prowess (even though he has denied being a journalist).

While Shep is a friend with political views I do not share, and great at breaking news, he is clueless about what we do every day. Hannity breaks news daily-Warrant on a Trump assoc, the unmasking scandal, leaking intel, Fisa abuse, HRC lawbreaking, dossier and more REAL NEWS! 9p https://t.co/zJpnnyFTtP — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 16, 2018

Does that mean we can expect a correction and an apology over Hannity’s bogus Seth Rich “reporting?” Don’t hold your breath. But I digress.

Not long after Hannity’s tweet, Ingraham piled on, complaining that Smith’s comments were “inconsiderate and inaccurate”:

Always liked Shep, but his comments were inconsiderate & inaccurate. The hard working team at the Ingraham Angle does real reporting, develops impt sources and scores big interviews. Very proud of them. https://t.co/3aR1EHAK3Z — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 16, 2018

Inflated egos aside, this little brouhaha represents the latest in a serious split among those who do not want Fox News to be Trump TV and those who have pretty much made it so.

UPDATE: Smith announced a "previously planned" vacation at the end of his show today.

