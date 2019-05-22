Toddler-in-Chief Donald Trump had a meltdown after Nancy Pelosi said he had engaged in a cover up – and Fox News sees no reason that a president should be able to do his job whether or not he thinks people are being mean to him.

The New York Times described what happened today, in an article called, “Trump Walks Out On Pelosi and Schumer After 3 Minutes.”

President Trump abruptly blew up a scheduled meeting with Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday, lashing out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi for accusing him of a cover-up and declaring that he could not work with them until they stopped investigating him.

[…]

He walked into the Cabinet Room and did not shake anyone’s hand or sit in his seat, according to a Democrat informed about the meeting. He said that he wanted to advance legislation on infrastructure, trade and other matters, but that Ms. Pelosi had said something “terrible” by accusing him of a cover-up, according to the Democrat.

After just three minutes, he left the room before anyone else could speak, the Democrat said. From there, he headed to the Rose Garden, where a lectern had been set up with a sign that said “No Collusion, No Obstruction” and gave statistics intended to show that he had cooperated with the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III.

Let’s not forget that Trump repeatedly and falsely accused President Barack Obama of not being a U.S. citizen. But Obama did not throw a temper tantrum and refuse to meet with Trump after the 2016 election.

But, naturally, on Fox News, it’s the Democrats’ fault that Trump can’t manage to do his job! This is what reporter John Roberts told Fox News viewers:

ROBERTS: The president had said out in the Rose Garden, after this meeting, which wrapped up after maybe 15 or 20 minutes, that he had hoped to do something on infrastructure and a couple of weeks ago, it looked like they were on the right track to do it. But this morning, Nancy Pelosi came out of that Democratic caucus meeting, where she’s getting a lot of pressure to go down the road to impeachment, and said that she believed the president had engaged in a cover up.

So sources familiar with the meeting say that the president walked in and said, “I wanted to do infrastructure, I think we were getting close to getting some sort of a deal but all you want to do is investigate me, you accused me of a cover up and unless you don’t keep going down this road to investigation, we’ve got nothing else to talk about in terms of these other issues” and the president turned around because he came in through the, into the Cabinet Room, which was where all of this happened, from the outside office of the Oval Office … he walked back out through that door and left them all sitting there, which is much the same as what happened in the Situation Room meeting earlier this year.

But the president is obviously fuming about the fact that the Democrats were coming over here for what the president thought was going to be a bipartisan meeting on infrastructure, dropped that bomb just before they came over and expected everything to be OK.

[Chuckling] Which to me indicates that they’re either really trying to mess with him or they don’t understand him.

Cohost Melissa Francis interrupted to further blame Democrats for Trump’s juvenile behavior. “Anybody with half a brain knows that it wasn’t going to be OK after you go to a microphone and you say into the camera the president is currently engaged in a cover up.”

Obviously, Pelosi deliberately goaded Trump. But, as anyone with a younger sibling probably learned at age six, just because someone goads you doesn’t mean you should take the bait. I don’t know about you but I expect a U.S. president to be able to take criticism and get policy enacted at the same time.

At the very end, Roberts hinted that the temper tantrum had been pre-planned as he tried to explain the “no collusion” signs that just happened to be ready when Trump stalked into the Rose Garden - but it was still the Democrats' fault!

ROBERTS: They [the White House] knew going into the meeting that this was going to happen but I don’t think they knew going into the day this was going to happen.

Watch Fox News justify Trump’s childish below, from the May 22, 2019 Outnumbered.