The internet is buzzing about Kellyanne Conway's fear mongering about a non-existent "Bowling Green massacre." But not Fox News.

In case you missed it, Trump adviser Conway appeared on MSNBC's Hardball last night to defend her boss' Muslim ban.

CONWAY: I bet it's brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here, to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. Most people don't know that because it didn't get covered.

Actually, most people don't know that because it never happened.

Unfortunately, Matthews did not seem to catch this whopper. Instead of challenging Conway, he changed the subject.

But #BowlingGreenMassacre is now trending on Twitter with such snark as:

Lower Manhattan never forgets. pic.twitter.com/sJvPYgOukM — Aaron Rutkoff (@aaronrutkoff) February 3, 2017

Fox News has acknowledged Conway "misspoke" but I had to do a site search to find that out. The article, which is an AP reprint, was posted under the "religion" section. Why, it's almost like Fox was trying to bury it.

The front page of FoxNews.com has nothing about Conway right now:

I can just imagine the non-stop coverage Fox would have ratcheted up if a top adviser to President Obama came up with a completely false terror attack to justify one of his policies. But with its Glorious Leader in the White House, you can be sure that Fox is desperately looking for ways to blame somebody else.

Meanwhile, watch Conway's latest "alternative facts" below, from the February 2, 2017 Hardball.