Fox News’ conservative contributor and former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy called out Donald Trump's spectacular ignorance in calling fixer-turned-informant Michael Cohen "a rat."

Yesterday, McCarthy responded to Trump’s whining tweet that Cohen “only became a ‘Rat’ after the FBI “BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE” which Trump called “absolutely unthinkable & unheard of.”

McCarthy did not just call out the “mobster lingo” used by Trump, he pointed out that the FBI followed the law in searching Cohen's office and that the term “rat” refers to a witness providing “real incriminating info."

Sir, in mobster lingo, a ‘rat’ is a witness who tells prosecutors real incriminating info. Perhaps a different word? Searches of lawyer’s offices common enough that DOJ has a procedure for them. Here it yielded evidence of crimes you said he should be jailed for. You should stop. https://t.co/EV1txBYrhz — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 16, 2018

HuffPost noted that other experts also called out Trump’s ignorance, mobster language and inadvertent admission of guilt. But as far as I can tell, none were conservative Fox News contributors.

McCarthy is not the most ardent Trump supporter but he’s hardly a Never Trumper on the air, either.

Watch McCarthy dismiss the significance of Michael Cohen’s revelations about Trump’s negotiations with Russia below, from the November 30, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.