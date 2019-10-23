Apparently, Donald Trump can’t be bothered to look at maps on his own when making decisions like suddenly withdrawing all our troops from Syria and giving a great big gift to Russia and Turkey. So Fox News’ “senior strategic analyst” and retired general Jack Keane brought one over in an effort to get the fan in chief to understand Syria a bit better.

Sadly, Keane was working to secure oil in Syria, not to help out the Kurdish allies we disgracefully abandoned.

From NBC News:

Retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Fox News analyst, first walked the president through a map showing Syria, Turkey and Iraq on Oct. 8, pointing out the locations of oil fields in northern Syria that have been under the control of the United States and its Kurdish allies, two people familiar with the discussion said. That oil, they said Keane explained, would fall into Iran's hands if Trump withdrew all U.S. troops from the country.

Keane went through the same exercise with Trump again Oct. 14, this time with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at his side, according to four people familiar with the meeting. Keane displayed a map showing that almost three quarters of Syria's oil fields are in the parts of the country where U.S. troops are deployed, the people familiar with the meeting said. They said that Graham and Keane told the president that Iran is preparing to move toward the oil fields and could seize the air space above them once the U.S. leaves.

[…]

Before showing Trump the map, Keane and Graham joined the president to listen in on his phone calls with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Gen. Mazloum Kobani Abdi, the leader of the Kurdish forces aligned with the U.S., people familiar with the call said.

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson must have been otherwise engaged.

(Keane image via screen grab)