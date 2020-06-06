Fox News host Charles Payne and White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett celebrated yesterday’s jobs numbers like Happy Days Are Here Again.

Payne said, “It feels like maybe even the White House to a degree caught off guard with just how quickly, how swiftly this economy is coming back.”

He laughed when Hassett said, “The only person at the White House that wasn’t really surprised by these numbers was the president.”

“The president’s policies are working and we saw that today in the numbers that were really extraordinary,” Hassett continued. “Think about it. The typical Wall Street economist missed today’s number by 10 million. … It’s just an astonishing, astonishing bit of news.”

Speaking of missing numbers, it turns out that jobs report had a “misclassification error” that made the unemployment rate look better than it is. It was more likely 16.3%, three points higher than the 13.3% reported, but still an improvement from the approximately 19.7% rate for April, using the same standards.

They were too busy celebrating on Fox to mention it.

“It happened because the president and Secretary Mnuchin and the economic team designed policies to basically build a bridge for small businesses,” Hassett gushed. “Four and a half million small businesses got loans from the government so that they would be there when the economy turned back on and they could bring the workers back and it’s happening way faster than we expected.”

“The June numbers are going to be something like this, and it means that we’ve hit bottom and we’re coming back way faster than anyone other than the president thought possible,” Hassett added.

A graphic showing that black unemployment barely budged, up 0.1% to 16.8% prompted Payne to whine, “The media’s going to zero in over and over again on negativity particularly when it comes to the black community.”

The jobs report may be good news for Trump but the rest of us are dealing with the fact that there is still a lot of economic pain in the country, including the roughly 30 million Americans receiving unemployment benefits right now. That’s not counting the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is still going and the country is convulsed over the police killing of George Floyd. But Hassett and Payne acted as though everything will be hunky-dory again in the wink of an eye.

Also not mentioned was Trump’s shockingly tasteless boast that yesterday was “a great day” for George Floyd and “a great day for everybody.”

You can watch Payne and Hassett ignore the pain of millions of Americans below, from the June 6, 2020 Cavuto Live.