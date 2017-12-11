Last week, famed Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein warned CNN viewers of the “huge consequences” that could arise from the cover-up that Fox News is engaging in as it abets the lies of Donald Trump, his family and associates about their dealings with the Russians.

BERNSTEIN: They are abetting a cover-up. Not just Fox News of whom it might be expected -- particularly Hannity and some of the commentators -- there are some real reporters at Fox I think that feel very uncomfortable about this abetting a cover-up which is what this network is doing at Fox at this moment. But the Republican Party is in danger of abetting a criminal cover-up, and this is going to have real consequences. […] What we know so far is that the president of the United States, his campaign aides, his family, have been had by the Russians. Whether they have been criminally "had" in their own abetting of the Russians trying to undermine the election, we don't know. … And it might not be criminality but what we now know is that the president of the United States, his family, his campaign aides have lied for months, and months, and months about their relationships to Russians and Russian nationals and this special prosecutor is determined to get to the bottom of it.

I almost wonder if Fox News isn’t somehow involved in Russia’s efforts, too. Because the network seems more eager to discredit Mueller’s Russia investigation than Trump does. But that’s not enough for the Trump TV Team. As Media Matters noted, Fox is all but begging Trump to fire Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. Some of the recent shocking rhetoric includes Sean Hannity claiming that Mueller’s tactics are “only used in Banana Republics” and are "now creating a clear and present danger to this Republic.” Project much, Hannity? Legal analyst Gregg Jarrett announced (and Hannity agreed) that “the FBI has become America's secret police. … It's like the old KGB.”

This kind of talk is from the same people who accused President Barack Obama for endangering law enforcement officers for criticizing some police tactics.

Media Matters’ Simon Maloy pointed out that Fox’s attacks on Mueller became really unhinged after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn reached a plea deal with Mueller. The deal bodes ill for Trump. Even Fox Democratic wanker Doug Schoen says so. Maloy wrote, “In the aftermath of the Flynn bargain, Hannity, Jarrett, and pals are putting in extra work to frame Mueller and his investigation as over-the-top threats to the country and Trump’s presidency that must be eliminated. That’s a message Trump wants to hear, and everyone knows he’s watching.”

Below is just one example of Hannity’s dangerous war on Mueller, from the December 4, 2017 Hannity show.

Underneath is Bernstein’s warning about the Fox News/Republican Party cover-up from the December 8 edition of CNN's Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin, via Media Matters.