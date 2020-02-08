On Fox Nation, host Tom Shillue declared that Nancy Pelosi ripping up the State of the Union speech was worse than “the worst thing Trump has ever done, “including that tape” in which he bragged about “grabbing women by p****” and sexually assaulting women because “when you’re a star, they let you do it.”

Media Matters caught Shillue earlier this week:

SHILLUE: I don't think people should clutch their pearls over [Pelosi]. But the idea - you should bring attention to it because all people seem to talk about is Donald Trump and his lack of decorum. Has he ever done anything in the ballpark of ripping up a speech like that on TV? I'm trying to think of the worst thing Trump has ever done, including that tape of him from NBC. What has he done that is lacking in decorum more than that?

Cohost Britt McHenry agreed, “nothing more than that.”

This is the same McHenry who recently filed a sexual harassment complaint accusing Fox of an inadequate response to her sexual harassment allegations against her former cohost, Tyrus. From The Hollywood Reporter:

"As a result of the Respondents' sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, I have experienced tremendous anxiety, anguish, humiliation, and emotional distress," McHenry wrote in the complaint. "I have seen a therapist and have experienced stress-induced sickness, such as severe migraines. I have become physically ill repeatedly before going to work at Fox in New York. My professional success and career have suffered immeasurably as a result of Fox's misconduct."

So you’d think she might consider the video of Trump boasting about sexual assault more “lacking in decorum,” especially since at least 17 women have accused him of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment and rape. But no.

Meanwhile, both Shillue and McHenry forgot about how just this week Trump was caught impetuously disrespecting the national anthem, despite having viciously attacked others who have knelt during the anthem as a form of political protest. And how about the times Trump has sided with Russia and other foreign countries over the U.S.? Or smeared Americans while on foreign soil at the Normandy American cemetery?

I could go on and on about the ways that Trump has sullied the office of the presidency – and I know that Shillue and McHenry could and maybe would if their paychecks didn’t depend on sweeping such behavior under the rug and justifying it with whataboutism.

You can watch the propaganda below, from Fox Nation’s February 6, 2020 Un-PC below, via Media Matters. Underneath is the infamous Hollywood Access video in which Trump boasts about sexually assaulting women.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)