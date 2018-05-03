Before Rudy Giuliani visited Fox & Friends this morning, the Curvy Couch Crew did its best to bolster Rudy Giuliani’s ridiculous claim that Donald Trump both reimbursed lawyer Michael Cohen for the Stormy Daniels hush money and knew nothing about it at the time. Fox’s own Judge Andrew Napolitano ripped the story to shreds.

NAPOLITANO: If Rudy wants the public to believe that Donald Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen $130,000 and didn’t know what it was for, didn’t know that it was going to silence Stormy Daniels, that is unworthy of belief. It is hard to believe that Donald Trump, a man who knows where every one of his nickels has gone.

How would Michael Cohen know that Stormy Daniels needed to be silenced?

As Crooks and Liars pointed out, Trump’s Fox Friends only seemed to care about keeping Dear Leader free of any legal jeopardy, not about the morality of a married man paying off a porn star and lying about it.

“Michael Cohen gets a retainer of $35,000 a month and … Michael Cohen doesn’t tell his client everything about his payments,” cohost Brian Kilmeade helpfully suggested. (That’s what prompted Napolitano’s “unworthy of belief” reply.)

“Was it possible that the attorney, Michael Cohen, could have gone, 'Don’t ask questions, I've got it covered?'” cohost Ainsley Earhardt offered.

Yes, but that would create an ethical problem for Cohen, Napolitano advised.

Cohost Steve Doocy did his part to tie together Giuliani’s story in one, neat, credible package: “Michael Cohen has said that he had used his own money. … Rudy said last night … the president didn’t know about it, probably until right now because Michael Cohen was the fixer and he tended to all sorts of issues and it sounds like eventually the president repaid him to the tune of half a million and this was just part of it. And they’ve got the receipts to prove it!"

Later, Doocy drove the point home. “If this were true and the president wrote checks out of his family finances, no laws were broken.”

Earhardt chimed in, “So it might be an embarrassment, personally, with his wife but no felony.”

Giuliani came on later for a segment that was obviously supposed to "rehab" his comments on Hannity the night before. But Giuliani was so bad again this morning, Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, asked how to send a gift basket to the show.

Watch Fox & Friends pretend that Giuliani's story is believable below, from the May 3, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Crooks and Liars.

