Raise your hand if you’re shocked that Fox News’ former “Medical A-Team” psychiatrist, Keith Ablow, has been accused of some disgusting treatment of his female patients, including beating them while having sex with them, asking them to get tattoos with his initials, and saying he wanted a master/slave relationship. No, me neither.

As The Boston Globe explains, Ablow is the defendant in three malpractice lawsuits:

“He began to hit me when we engaged in sexual activities,” wrote one plaintiff, a New York woman, in a sworn affidavit filed with her lawsuit. “He would have me on my knees and begin to beat me with his hands on my breasts,” she wrote, “occasionally saying, ‘I own you,’ or ‘You are my slave.’”

The malpractice lawsuits, two of them filed on Thursday in Essex Superior Court and a third filed last year, paint a picture of a therapist who encouraged women to trust and rely on him, then coaxed them into humiliating sexual activities, often during treatment sessions for which they were charged. When the New York woman had trouble paying her therapy bills, she said, Ablow advised her to work as an escort or stripper because the work was lucrative.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. One patient said Ablow had her undress and perform oral sex (stopping before he climaxed) as he beat her with a belt that had a skull on its buckle.

Ablow also mistreated women who worked for him. More from The Globe:

[F]ormer employees said Ablow could be threatening, displaying his handgun or making subtle hints that he would retaliate if they provided anyone with unfavorable information about his practice. Dixon, who said she had a manipulative sexual relationship with Ablow off-and-on for years, said he once pointed his gun directly at her. During sex, Dixon said, Ablow could be so rough that “he often left bruises and abrasions.”

We always mocked Ablow for his crazy psychoanalysis, but there was something creepy-mean about it. For example, Ablow claimed that President Barack Obama did not want Americans protected. Also that he wanted Americans to worry about Ebola because it would strike him as “profoundly unfair” if the U.S. “insulat[ed] itself from a scourge sweeping the very countries he seems to think we have preyed upon.”

Ablow's smear of Michelle Obama over her healthy eating campaign is unforgettable: “And how well could she be eating? She needs to drop a few. … Let’s be honest: Like I mean, there’s no French fries happening? That’s all kale and carrots? I don’t buy it."

He also called for an “American Jihad” which “could mean boots on the ground in many places in the world” because “wherever leaders and movements appear that seek to trample upon the human spirit, we have a God-given right to intervene.” In one discussion that has disturbing resonance now, he likened Obama's outreach to Republicans to “the husband who beat you coming back saying, ‘I’ve changed! I’ve changed, honey!’ Look, no, you haven’t because you haven’t been in therapy with Dr. Keith Ablow."

Not surprisingly, Ablow is also a big fan of “Grab ‘em by the p***y” Donald Trump. Ablow urged FoxNews.com readers to start “Trumping Your Life” because, “As a psychiatrist and New York Times bestselling self-help author, it would be remiss of me were I to not point out that President Trump exemplifies ways of being and communicating that, if mastered by others, could greatly empower them, psychologically and interpersonally. We are not just witnessing a president possessed of certain political ideals; we are witnessing a president with true self-possession."

And then there was Ablow’s admiration for Donald Trump’s handling of his “small hands” issue raised during one of the debates: “Freud would have been standing up, like applauding, standing ovation. To be able to address such an intensely personal issue and say, ‘Listen, there’s no problem in that department,’ to me that showed an incredible degree of psychological strength.” In that same discussion, he called Hillary Clinton “Imelda Marcos on steroids.”

Ablow has denied all the allegations and says he will “continue to offer excellent care” to patients.

Categorically, completely deny the allegations lodged against me. I look forward to the court proceedings and will continue to offer excellent care to any patient who needs my help. — Keith Ablow, M.D. (@keithablow) February 21, 2019

