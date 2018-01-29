After casino mogul and long-time Donald Trump buddy Steve Wynn resigned as finance chairman of the RNC, following a report of a long record of sexual misconduc, Fox News suddenly became very interested in Wynn’s donations to Democrats.

On Saturday, we noted how Fox News seemed very reluctant to talk about Wynn’s resignation that day. A story about Hillary Clinton praising “activist b----es supporting b----es” in a video got the top spot on FoxNews.com. You had to scroll down the page to see the news of Wynn’s resignation.

Wynn is no run-of-the-mill Republican donor or RNC operative. From Politico:

Wynn has had a long relationship with the president, himself a former casino owner. After the 2016 election, Trump tapped the Las Vegas Republican to oversee the RNC's fundraising heading into a perilous midterm election for the party. Last Saturday, Wynn headlined a fundraiser for the president's reelection campaign and the RNC at Trump's posh Mar a Lago resort.

Even worse for Trump TV, given that RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel had demanded in October that Democrats should return Harvey Weinstein money, the pressure was on for Republicans to return Wynn’s money. Yet, McDaniel said nothing about returning party money in her brief announcement of Wynn’s resignation. Yesterday morning, two Republican senators, Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins, urged Republicans to return unspent Wynn money.

And wouldn’t you know it? Fox conducted an “investigation” into Wynn’s donations to Democrats. Sunday morning, Fox News anchor Leland Vittert revealed the results, without mentioning Wynn’s personal connection to Trump:

VITTERT: Amid calls for Republicans to return money given by embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn, a Fox News investigation shows the former RNC fundraising chair also gave to Democrats. A review of Nevada state records show Wynn personally contributed $10,000 to a former Democratic secretary of state, $2,500 to Harry Reid’s Searchlight Leadership Fund. And from 2006-2017, Wynn’s various business organizations, all using the address of Wynn’s namesake casino, contributed over $700,000 to Nevada Democrats and Democratic-related organizations. So far, the state party has not returned our calls or emails for comment.

There’s nothing odd about a businessman giving donations to both parties. Just ask Donald Trump.

Watch Vittert below, from the January 28, 2017 America’s News HQ.