Fox News cohost Lisa Boothe argued that a North Korean attack on Guam would be “kind of like” the ICBM missile tests that country has been launching.

On Outnumbered today, the lone expert out of five people opining about the North Korea crisis was cohost Marie Harf, a former State Department spokeswoman and a former adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry.

Not surprisingly, Harf was critical of Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric toward North Korea, especially his “fire and fury” threat.

HARF: I think right now we’re trapped in this cycle of escalatory rhetoric. I don’t know where it ends. […] North Korea’s propaganda, domestically, depends on having an external enemy to hold up as the evil empire - as their enemies, basically, and President Trump, because of his language, is giving them an external enemy that they can use which can be very dangerous.

Boothe interrupted disrespectfully. “Oh, spare me. No offense, Marie, I am so sick and tired of the criticism over the ‘fire and fury’ comment.”

We can chalk up Boothe as another Fox News pundit sounding off on this deadly serious subject without a single related credential on her resumé.

When Harf had a chance to speak again, she asked Boothe, “If this rhetoric that President Trump has now escalated results in missiles being fired at Guam, [as North Korea has threatened] are you OK with that outcome?”

Snowflake Boothe didn’t seem to have a ready answer. So she resorted to the Fox News Conservative Default position: smearing a Democrat: “So just like turning a blind eye and the strategic patience of President Obama … that’s what led us to the current juncture.”

“Answer my question,” Harf pressed. “If this rhetoric leads to North Korea attacking Guam, are you OK with that?”

Boothe replied, “Kind of like the ICBMs that they’ve been launching our way?” As if there’s no big difference between missile tests and an overt act of war on an island with a strategic U.S. military base.

Predictably, nobody else challenged Boothe’s ridiculous answer. But her fellow fake expert, Joe Concha [probably still angling for that contributor contract], showed a little Trump love. After knocking the previous three presidents, Concha announced, “Rhetoric isn’t going to suddenly encourage Kim Jong-un to start launching missiles. He has gone ahead with this program regardless of how presidents have spoken.” He also went the extra mile by complaining about “media bias” against Trump.

Then Fox Business host Trish Regan demanded, “Democrats should back off on this one because we should be a united front.”

Memo to Regan: A united front begins at home or, in this case, on the Fox News set.

Watch how Fox, even as the country faces potential catastrophe, puts politics above information and professionalism below, from the August 10, 2017 Outnumbered.