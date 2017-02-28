Only Fox News would spin Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy’s efforts to provide protections for undocumented immigrants as racism akin to George Wallace’s segregationist views.

Last week, Malloy visited Tucker Carlson Tonight where Carlson deployed his sandbags to suggest that Malloy’s sanctuary state policy is to blame for a “fiscal wreck” in his state.

Two days later, Cavuto on Business went after Malloy, too.

BEN STEIN: These people are basically behaving like the southern states did in 1861 after Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated. They have started a second Civil War and, of course, it’s not going to be fought with guns, I hope, but being fought in the courts. But these people are lawbreakers and they should be ashamed of themselves. CHARLES GASPARINO: I’m not saying it’s a purely analogous situation but Malloy is, in some respects, acting like George Wallace did.

It’s pretty outrageous to compare a man trying to make his state more humane to a bigot who famously declared “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever.”

But host Neil Cavuto responded by saying, “That’s an interesting take.”

Guest Ben Stein said, “Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely.”

Watch Malloy on the November 23, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight