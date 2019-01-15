Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett showed no interest in the worrisome evidence that Donald Trump is secretly working on behalf of Russia and instead called for the destruction of the FBI – with host Sean Hannity’s evident approval.

During the shocking exchange last night, Hannity was at his Fox News “day job” of pretending to be a legitimate news analyst and not acting as Trump’s unofficial chief of staff and/or member of Trump’s campaign. Clearly, he thought his task at hand was not to explore the reasons the FBI opened its counterintelligence investigation into Trump's behavior toward Russia but to jump right to delegitimizing it. In other words, like the preceding host Tucker Carlson, Hannity made shilling for Trump his primary purpose. But whereas Carlson worked to undermine our system of justice with lies, Hannity and his pal-in-propaganda Jarrett sought to destroy it with demonization:

From the Media Matters transcript:

GREGG JARRETT (GUEST): This is an all-powerful, out of control agency. Rogue agency. And frankly, it's time that it be halted in its tracks and reorganized and replaced with a new organization that has legal restraints imposed upon it and accountable to somebody. When the boss of the FBI Rod Rosenstein is in bed with his subordinates, inventing a counter-intelligence case against the President with no probable cause, no reasonable suspicion, no credible evidence. It is time that the FBI be halted.

HANNITY: These are all crimes. Let's talk about the legal side. This is abuse of power. There's a federal statute.

Later, Hannity and Jarrett insisted they love FBI agents. But that didn’t stop the pair of lickspittles from calling for the destruction of the agency those FBI agents probably revere:

HANNITY: You know, I love FBI agents.

JARRETT: I do too.

HANNITY: I have the greatest respect. This is not the average FBI guy.

JARRETT: They are honorable, hardworking people who enforce the law and arrest bad guys and are to be coming commended for it. But the senior leadership has infected them with a cancer. It has metastasized.

HANNITY: If they get punished for their crimes, wouldn't that solve the problem? Held accountable.

JARRETT: You can still employ the agents, but replace it with a new organization, top leadership, answerable to the attorney general. Not the deputy attorney general.

Watch Hannity and Jarrett try to destroy the FBI below, with Fox News' implicit consent, from the January 14, 2019 Hannity, via Media Matters.