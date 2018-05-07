On Fox & Friends, acting CIA Director Gina Haspel’s role in torture and later destroying evidence of it is all part of being a Trump patriot.

Haspel is about to face sharp scrutiny this week in her confirmation hearing to become the official CIA director. From Think Progress:

“My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists,” Trump tweeted [today], referring to criticisms of Haspel’s tenure overseeing a black site CIA prison in Thailand after 9/11, where detainees were subjected to brutal torture, including sleep deprivation and waterboarding. Haspel was later involved in the CIA’s destruction of some 100 videotaped recordings of those interrogation sessions.

Yesterday, The Washington Post reported that Haspel had sought to withdraw her nomination, fearing that she would become "the next Ronny Jackson" and damage her own and the CIA’s reputation. However, she was persuaded to continue, apparently because the White House expects her to be confirmed.

All that was practically marching orders for Trump TV’s Fox & Friends. Cohost Brian Kilmeade introduced the discussion by saying that Haspel “made some of the toughest decisions anyone can make and in a very laudatory way.”

Cohost Steve Doocy noted that Haspel’s confirmation hearing is on Wednesday, then added, “Just keep in mind, whatever she did when she was in power at that point, she was doing it as a directive and it was all within the law.”

“Right, doing what she was told to do,” cohost Ainsley Earhardt agreed. She lamented that “good people” are withdrawing from nominations over fear of having their reputations damaged. “Is she qualified?” Earhardt asked rhetorically. She continued, “We’ve all learned that she is.”

“Absolutely!” Doocy exclaimed.

Then Kilmeade, after reading his notes, offered his messaging advice for Haspel:

KILMEADE: 32 year career, and if she can just explain what she was doing. And I believe she should double down and say, “I’m proud of what I accomplished, whether it was black sites, enhanced interrogation, and I dare anyone to sit in my shoes and accomplish as much as I’ve done." ... All the attacks they were able to stop…

“Think about how far we’ve come to as a country,” Earhardt chirped. “She will be the first female CIA Director!” Ironically, Earhardt is touting a new memoir focused on the importance of her Christian faith.

Who do you think Jesus would torture, Ainsley?

Watch Trump TV’s disgusting endorsement of torture below, from the May 7, 2018 Fox & Friends via Media Matters.