As revelations about Donald Trump’s Mafia-like behavior with Ukraine become more and more damaging, Fox Business host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery demonstrated she’ll defend his treasonous behavior no matter what.

In the wake of the very damaging memo detailing Trump’s obvious efforts to extort Ukraine for his political benefit and now the release of the even more damaging whistleblower complaint in that regard, Republicans in Congress are looking a little shaky in their support for Trump.

There to fortify the defenses for Dear Leader was Fox’s Kennedy. Serving as a co-host on Fox News’ Outnumbered show today. She acknowledged that the accusations “sound very serious” but she suggested “responsible journalists” should think of “quid pro quo” as no big deal.

KENNEDY: The problem is, if responsible journalists go back and look at some of the same types of conversations and dealings and quid pro quo that's happened with past administrations, you might build a case that you've seen the exact same thing with President Clinton, and President Bush, and President Obama over and over and over again, particularly with allies -- "allies" -- like Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Sure, Kennedy, you might – or you might not. It’s pretty telling that she couldn’t definitively make that claim, even if it’s obvious that the only time anyone on Fox says something supportive of Obama or Clinton is in service to Trump. But more importantly, I’ll wager my whole month’s earnings that none of those former presidents ever undermined national security solely for personal political gain – and then tried to cover it up.

Harris Faulkner, a Trump-worshiping cohost, validated Kennedy’s BS with an explicit murmur of approval.

Yesterday, Fox’s Bill Hemmer and Catherine Herridge promoted the “no quid pro quo” talking points the White House suggested. Today, Kennedy argued, “So what if there was a quid pro quo?” as she conveniently ignored the corruption behind this particular quid pro quo and pretended it was in service to the U.S.

KENNEDY: That is not necessarily illegal, and I think every administration and every president can say, well, that's how you get things done. We've got something they want, so if we're going to exchange in order to get what is most beneficial for us.

Kennedy is either so misinformed about this matter that she should never be allowed to discuss it on a cable news show or she’s lying.

Watch it below from the September 26, 2019 Outnumbered, via Media Matters.

(Kennedy image via screen grab)