Fox News cohost Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery thought she was quite a clever gal calling Hillary Clinton a “style mate” of North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

In the zillionth Fox News discussion since Hillary Clinton’s latest book came out, Kennedy came up with the kind of comment Fox would spend 6 minutes whining about if someone said such a thing about Donald Trump.

KENNEDY: I just think Hillary Clinton need not talk about Kim Jong-un when they have the same tailor. I mean, they’re obviously shopping at the same Dress Barn. She is a tight, black, fade haircut away from being that person. And it is so incredibly desperate for her to go on TV and say things like, “This is what I would have said if I were president.” It’s like, well, you’re not. That’s what happened! So stop. And go away.

Then, after cohost Kimberly Guilfoyle gave props to Clinton for selling a lot of books, Kennedy sneered, ”Maybe she’s selling them in North Korea, her style mate.”

Fox’s obsession with Hillary Clinton continues. The network's pundits keep saying they want her to go away and yet they can’t stop talking about her. Let's face it, who would they hate on if she did go away?

Watch this latest example below, from the September 20, 2017 The Five, via NewsHound Richard.