In case you were wondering how Fox News was going to blame former President Barack Obama for a government shutdown a year after he left office, your wait is over.

Today, The Five, that “fair and balanced” show with four conservatives and one liberal, sat around their table gloating over Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer’s supposed “meltdown” - i.e. ending the government shutdown without a DACA fix. To enhance the messaging, a giant banner seen at the beginning of the discussion read, “#SCHUMERMELTDOWN.”

But cohost Jesse Watters went the extra anti-Democratic mile.

WATTERS: [Democrats] know they need amnesty and they know they need open borders because they need new voters because they’ve alienated the white working class of this country. That’s a fact. But at the same time [Schumer] drove off a cliff in order to achieve that. And I’m thinking to myself, who started the whole thing? It’s President Obama. He timed the whole DACA deal from the jump. He knew it was temporary. He knew Congress had to fix it. Trump assumes office, it was about to get smacked down by the court so Trump just kicked it back to the Congress. Now Congress just has to do its job.

FACT CHECK: Democrats do not “need” immigrant voters. As Watters almost surely knows, Republicans were facing a blue wave in November, at least in the House of Representatives, before the government shutdown.

Yesterday, reader “Scooter” expressed surprise that Fox had not blamed Obama or Hillary Clinton yet. Then he quipped, “but the day is only half over.” Well, Scooter, maybe someone at Fox saw that comment (we know they read the blog) and thought, “We’ve got to get on it!”

So either we’ve missed the Hillary blaming or they’re still working on it!

Meanwhile, watch Watters blame Obama below, from the January 23, 2018 The Five.