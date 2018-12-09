Poor Gregg Jarrett is having a hard time dealing with the Michael Cohen sentencing memo from federal prosecutors that also alleged Donald Trump engaged in two criminal conspiracies to evade federal campaign finance laws.

Friday, federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York filed a 40-page memo recommending jail time for former Trump attorney Michael Cohen because, among other reasons, Cohen committed campaign finance violations “in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump. Those two violations were the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep the public from finding out Trump had had extramarital affairs with them.

Just about everything you need to know about “legal analyst” Jarrett is that he regularly appears on Hannity and almost never (if at all) on any of the actual news shows. He also wrote a book called “The Russia Hoax: the illicit scheme to clear Hillary Clinton and frame Donald Trump” that Trump has promoted as a “great book!” though probably without having read it. PolitiFact was much less impressed.

So it was no surprise that Jarrett would react to the Cohen memo just the way Trump might if he had a law degree, i.e. with childish Twitter insults that feigned legal superiority:

Look at the four attorneys who signed the Cohen sentencing memo under Robert Khuzami’s name. Griswold, Maimin, McKay and Roos. They’re all kids. No real experience. They don’t know anything about the law. They don’t understand the Federal Campaign Election Act. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) December 8, 2018

Frankly, it should be against the law to allow a bunch of snot-nosed kids, fresh out of law school, to file a federal court document that contorts the law in a deliberate effort to implicate the President in wrongdoing. Did they even read the law? Comprehend it? Morons. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) December 8, 2018

Not surprisingly, Jarrett received some brutal mockery on Twitter in response. It’s worth pointing out that despite all that name calling, “legal analyst” Jarrett never actually cited anything the prosecutors got wrong. And surely, if they did, Cohen’s attorney and the judge will deal with that severely.

But guess who we know for sure has a not-so-keen grasp of the law? While he was accusing the federal prosecutors of not understanding the “Federal Campaign Election Act,” Jarrett seemed not to know that it is really called the “Federal Election Campaign Act,” as historian Kevin M. Kruse rightly snarked on Twitter:

I bet they know it's actually the "Federal Election Campaign Act." pic.twitter.com/3AJsOCq9pV — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 8, 2018

Oh, and more than one Twitter user responded by noting Jarrett’s history of substance abuse that landed him in jail after an incident in a Minnesota airport.

They are all in their 30’s, graduated from top law schools, and have a helluva lot more experience prosecuting criminals than you do. You, of course, have a lot more experience in being a criminal: pic.twitter.com/1P74gPpyJY — Josh Woods (@joshwoods1) December 8, 2018

They know enough not to get arrested......know what I mean skippy? — Bob Wheeler (@rmwkenpo) December 8, 2018

Jarrett also haz a sad over a post at Mediaite about the Twitter backlash.

Typical that Mediaite didn’t include my tweets that preceded the ones they cherry-picked to compose their biased post. Want to include those, Aidan McLaughlin? This is what Dan Abrams does on his website. He hires biased people to compose stories that pretend to be fair. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) December 8, 2018

By the way, Jarrett once called me “obviously an idiot” and “a moron,” too. I’m glad to know I’m in such distinguished company.

(Jarrett image via screen grab)