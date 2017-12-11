Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened a discussion by wondering, “Is the #MeToo movement becoming a spoiler for this season’s Christmas parties?”

“I’m not a big office Christmas party person, myself,” Ingraham told viewers, “But I can see this year it might be a little less festive.” She meant that the #MeToo movement would mean “no alchohol, no fun, no lampshades, no nothing.” She added, “Maybe that’s better but is this just killing all the fun of Christmas?”

As she spoke, the lower-third banner read, "WILL THE METOO MOVEMENT RUIN CHRISTMAS PARTIES?"

Her guest, comedian Jimmy Failla, claimed that because Vox put a two-drink maximum on its employees, people will actually get drunker because they’ll pregame before they get to the party.

That prompted Ingraham to quip that people will need two drinks “just to get through reading Vox.” That, of course, gave Failla a big laugh.

Failla said he thinks parties “serve a cathartic purpose … to build camaraderie over someone getting trashed and humiliating themselves.”

“We get that one night a year to be like, ‘Hey, I can’t believe Simmons took his shirt off and jumped in the water fountain.’” Failla continued. “And I only know that because I’ve been Simmons several times in the past.”

Presumably, he thinks it’s great to bond over drunken sexual harassment or worse, too.

Watch it below, from the December 8, 2017 The Ingraham Angle, via Media Matters.