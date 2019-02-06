Donald Trump lied his way through last night’s State of the Union address. And Stacey Abrams called him on it during her terrific response. But Trump’s Fox buddies ignored the lies during their supposedly objective analysis.

The New York Times fact-checked Trump’s speech and found it full of lies, exaggerations and misleading statements. Abrams, in her truthful response, noted Trump’s predilection for lying:

“So even as I am very disappointed by the president’s approach to our problems, I still don’t want him to fail. But we need him to tell the truth and to respect his duties and respect the extraordinary diversity that defines America.”

Yet Fox never thought Trump’s dishonesty worth noting. They did spend a lot of time gushing over his speech, though.

